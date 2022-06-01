Ayodhya: CM Yogi to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha on June 1. Chief Minister Adityanath will take part in the ceremony by placing the first carved stone in it. Seers and saints from across the country have been invited for the occasion. The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.