Axiom-4 Mission Shubhanshu Shukla’s Proud Parents Await His Return Home | ISRO | NASA

As the Axiom-4 mission nears completion, emotions run high back home. Shubhanshu Shukla’s proud parents eagerly await the safe return of their son, who played a key role in the international space mission in collaboration with ISRO and NASA. His journey from India to space has become a symbol of aspiration and excellence, inspiring many across the nation. The family's hope and pride reflect the emotional side of space exploration and the human stories behind historic missions.