Axiom-4 Mission Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Await His Return To Earth

The Axiom-4 mission, featuring Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to undock from the International Space Station on July 14th. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, his mother, Asha Shukla, said, “We pray to God that he completes his mission successfully and comes back to earth as soon as possible and meets us... We will give him a grand welcome...”