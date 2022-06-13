Awareness workshop on menstrual hygiene organised in Srinagar

An awareness workshop on menstrual hygiene for teenage girls was organised in Srinagar on the direction of Government of India. The awareness workshop was organised for female students in a local school in Srinagar with the help of a voluntary organisation and the Army. In the awareness workshop, the speakers highlighted the importance of menstrual hygiene and also gave useful information to the teenage girls about using high quality sanitary napkins so that they can be protected from unknown diseases. On this occasion, experts and speakers said that being aware of menstrual hygiene is of utmost importance. The central government is working through various ministries to improve menstrual hygiene practices. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been implementing a scheme to promote menstrual hygiene in girls between the ages of 10 and 19 as part of Reproductive Child Health Program since 2011 and later under “Rashtriya Kishore Swasth Karyakram”. The main objectives of the scheme are to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene among teenage girls, increase access and use of high quality sanitary napkins by teenage girls and ensure safe disposal of sanitary napkins in an environmentally friendly manner.