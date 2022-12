Aviation Minister Scindia makes a surprise visit to IGI Airport amid complaints of congestion

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport amid complaints of congestion by passengers at the airport on December 12 in Delhi.Four-point action plan has been drawn up following discussions between Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and it is being worked upon as an immediate remedial measure.