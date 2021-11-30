Automobile companies to produce bio-ethanol vehicles: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a felicitation ceremony of Dr Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation National Award Ceremony 2021 on November 29 said that automobile companies will be asked to make engines that can run 100 per cent bio-ethanol. “I am going to sign a file in the next 2-3 days, in which carmakers will be asked to make engines that can run on 100 per cent bio-ethanol,” said Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari