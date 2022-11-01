Authorities implement new safety rules in ferry services after Morbi bridge tragedy in Dwarka

A day after the Morbi bridge tragedy that claimed 134 lives and raised questions over public safety in Gujarat, the authorities implemented new safety rules in ferry services on October 31 in Dwarka. The new safety rules in ferry services running between Okha and Bet Dwarka came amid increasing tourists. Life jackets are being provided to the people. Special attention is being paid for safety of the people by the Gujarat Maritime Board and Dwarka province officials.