Authorised polling agents of political parties allowed at counting centre: CEC Sushil Chandra

As counting of votes for five states began on March 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that authorised polling agents of different political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre. “The counting of votes is a transparent process. There is a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Authorised polling agents of the political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre,” said Sushil Chandra.