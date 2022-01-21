Austria: Tibetans organise rally demanding boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Save Tibet Organisation organised a rally in Austria to protest against Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 over human rights violations. The event was supported by the Tibetan community and Uyghur association in Austria. A group of 30-40 Tibetan and Uyghur youth activists were present in the protest rally. The participants carried placards during the protest that read, "Stop culture genocide in Tibet, Tibet belongs to Tibetans, #No Beijing 2022 #No Olympics Oath.”Tibetan film-maker Dhondup Wangchen, who was imprisoned in China for years criticized Vienna for not taking part in the rally. Dhondup said that in 2008 IOC illegally gave the Olympics to China and again it gave Winter Olympics to China. China has no human rights, language rights, religion even basic human rights in Tibet. World leaders also support Tibet. Meanwhile, members of the Tibetan community performed a drama that showed how the Chinese Communist Party did atrocities in Tibet.