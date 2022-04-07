Australia: Union Minister Piyush Goyal offers prayers at Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers at Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne on April 06. He is on a three-day visit to Australia. India and Australia signed the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) on April 02. He was accompanied by Australian Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Dan Tehan. He will also attend a Community event with the Indian Diaspora, later in the day.