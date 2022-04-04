Australia understands Indias position on Russia-Ukraine Conflict says Australian Envoy OFarrell

Speaking on India’s stand on the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell on April 04 said that India has always believed in creating conditions in which solutions are found instead of condemning the incident. “Australia understands India's position. An Indian PM 65 years ago, outlined a sensible doctrine where he said India was not in the business of condemnation but in the business of creating conditions in which solutions can be found,” he said.