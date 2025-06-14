AUS Vs SA Highlights Day 3 Aiden Markrams Ton Propels SA To 2132 Need 69 Runs To Win | SA Vs AUS

South Africa 213/2 vs Australia at Day 3 Stumps, need 69 runs to win WTC. Aiden Markram's sublime ton (102*) helped SA to get 213/2. Chasing 282 runs, the Proteas lost an early wicket as Ryan Rickelton edged one of Mitchell Starc. Markram and Wiaan Mulder (27) and then Markram and Temba Bavuma (65) shepherded the chase magnificently. Apart from Mitchell Starc who picked two wickets, the rest of the bowling looked ineffective for Aus. Nathan Lyon was able to get sharp turn, but couldn't convert that into a wicket. Kagiso Rabada with the ball, has picked up 9 wickets in the game and four in 2nd innings for SA.