Aurangzeb donated land for Kamakhya Temple: AIUDF MLA cites book

Clarifying on his claim that ‘Aurangzeb donated land for Kamakhya Temple,’ AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on December 07 said that he drew inference from Maheswar Neog's Pavitra Assam book. “Maheswar Neog's Pavitra Assam book says one of Aurangzeb's officials had issued such a decree. Instead of threatening me, the Chief Minister should threaten Asam Sahitya Sabha for publishing a wrong book,” said AIUDF MLA.