Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation urges Maharashtra govt to allow Ellora-Ajanta Caves with 50 pc capacity

Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation President Jaswant Singh Rajput urged Maharashtra government to allow Ellora and Ajanta Caves to open with 50 per cent capacity. “Keeping world-renowned sites like Ellora and Ajanta Caves shut will adversely affect the tourism sector in the region. We urged government to allow such sites to open with 50 per cent capacity,” said Jaswant Singh Rajput.