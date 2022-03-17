Attention should have been given to land routes after Independence: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 10th Foundation Day celebrations of the Land Ports Authority of India in Delhi on March 17. While addressing the event, HM Shah said, “If we study the geography and history of the country closely, we find that in the whole world, India is a country which is rich in geo-culture. The rest of the countries of the world are geopolitical countries. India has a diverse language and culture. India has become a country because of a common culture. After independence, the attention that should have been given to land routes was not given, but when it was noticed, then authority was established.”