Attempts are being made to divide people by twisting Constitution Kharge on Gyanvapi Mosque

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on May 17 commented on the Gyanvapi Mosque row. LoP Kharge said the new issues that are coming to light are to hamper the democratic infrastructure of the country. “Status of all mosques, temples, other spaces of religious worship in 1947 had to be maintained as such. Thus a law too was made regarding it- Places of Worship Act 1991. New issues that are rising aren’t in favour of the Nation. These issues are to hamper the democratic infrastructure of the country. A few are trying to divide people by twisting the Constitution,” said Mallikarjun Kharge.