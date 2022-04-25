Attack on Kirit Somaiya: BJP is demeaning Maharashtra by going to Delhi, says Sanjay Raut

After a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation headed to Delhi to meet Union Home Secretary regarding an alleged 'attack' on Kirit Somaiya by Shiv Sena workers in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 25 criticised BJP stating that they are insulting the state by making drama. Addressing the Media persons, Sanjay Raut said, “A delegation with 2-4 people is going (to Delhi) and what happened in Maharashtra? Someone bled a little (referring to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya), if you have a problem, meet the Maharashtra CM, but you're going to Delhi.” “UP saw 17 rape and murder cases in 3 months, so the state will handle the law and order itself. Yogi Ji is efficient enough. Similarly, Maharashtra is under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray; these people are insulting Maharashtra, making a drama,” he added.