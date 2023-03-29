Atiq Ahmed to be produced before Allahabad Court security beefed up outside Naini Jail

Heavy security has been deployed outside Naini Jail on March 28. Prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf Ahmad will be produced before Allahabad Court today. The Court will hear only the abduction case today and is likely to pronounce the verdict today. Security was beefed up outside Umesh Pal’s residence in Prayagraj as well.