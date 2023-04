Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, his aide Ghulam killed in encounter in Jhansi | Breaking News

The Uttar Pradesh Police STF on Thursday killed Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his close aide Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi. Both were wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying reward of Rupees five lakhs each. The police said it has also recovered sophisticated foreign made weapons from them. More details awaited.