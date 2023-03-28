Atiq Ahmeds brother Ashraf set to be transferred to Prayagraj ahead of Court verdict

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf to be transferred to Prayagraj Jail on March 27. He is one of the accused in the infamous Umesh Pal murder case. All accused in the case, including Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, have been directed to be produced before the court on March 28.