ational legitimate Foreign Minister Lavrov says, Russia and India are good friends, their partnership is loyal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while addressing the Press Conference on April 01 in Delhi believed that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. “I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners,” he said.