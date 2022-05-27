Athletes express disappointment over IAS officer walking with pet at sports complex in Delhi

While speaking on the incident of an IAS officer using the Thyagraj Stadium Complex to walk with his dog on May 26 in Delhi, the athletes on May 27 expressed their disappointment and said that it was wrong. “The Government made this track for athletes and runners, not for dogs. If an IAS officer or any other senior official misuses it then it is wrong,” an athlete said. “The move taken by the Government was correct against the senior officer,” another sports enthusiast said.