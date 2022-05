Athiya Shetty amps makes jaws drop as showstopper at Bombay Times Fashion Week

Athiya Shetty amps up the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022 in Mumbai. She rocked her flawless look in Rishi and Vibhuti's designer outfit. Wearing a classy white cord-set, she sizzles the ramp. She completed her stylish look with beautiful copper earrings. Designers Rishi and Vibhuti showcased an array of stylish outfits at the Bombay Times Fashion Week