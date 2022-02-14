Assembly Elections 2022: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa calls Rahul Gandhi ‘modern-day Jinnah’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 12 hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on India, and called him a ‘modern-day Jinnah’.“It seems that for him (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi), India is only from Gujarat to West Bengal. I've been observing what he has been saying in the last 10 days. Once he said India is a union of states. Another time he said that India is from Gujarat to Bengal,” Assam CM said. “So, I am saying that the ghost of Jinnah has entered into Rahul Gandhi, I said this in Uttarakhand, Rahul Gandhi's language is similar to that of Jinnah before 1947. In a way, Rahul Gandhi is a modern-day Jinnah,” he added.