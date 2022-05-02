Assam: 'Yoga Utsav' organised in Sivasagar ahead of International Yoga Day

A special 'Yoga Utsav' was organised at premises of historic Shiva Dol in Sivasagar district of Assam on May 02. Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event. The countdown began for International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015. This year will be marked as the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga on June 21.