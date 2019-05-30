Assam woman kills husband reaches police station with his severed head

In a shocking incident, a woman killed her husband and landed up at police station with her partner’s severed head in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. “He used to beat me up me with an axe. I thought of leaving him but didn’t because of our children. I had to do it or he would've killed me," said the woman. The incident took place on Tuesday, when the woman arrived at the Dhalpur police outpost carrying her deceased husband’s head in a plastic bag. Further investigation is underway, confirmed the police.