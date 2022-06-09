Assam: Violence erupted at two polling booths in West Karbi Anglong

Violence erupted at two polling booths under Duar Amla Council Constituency in West Karbi Anglong district on June 08 during Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election. A mob destroyed ballot boxes of two polling booths. Speaking about the incident, Assam State Election Commissioner, Alok Kumar said, “Re-polling at two polling booths under Duar Amla Council Constituency in West Karbi Anglong district will be held on June 10 and an FIR will also be lodged.”