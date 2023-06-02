Search icon
Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah flags off first FlyBig flight services in Guwahati

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah flagged off the first FlyBig Flight services in Guwahati on June 01. The flight will operate on the Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati route. A total of 63 passengers were on board the flight. Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDCL) will support FlyBig through VGF funding and the weekly operation of flights in both sectors will be decided mutually by both parties.

