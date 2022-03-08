Assam Top Maoist leader Kanchan Da arrested from Cachar

Assam police have arrested the most wanted top Maoist leader Kanchan Da and his aide from the Cachar district of Assam on March 06, the police informed. "We have received information that a top Maoist leader is camping in the bordering district of Assam. For the last two months, we have been running operations and we missed him two or three times. We finally caught him on March 06. Yesterday evening a team of Guwahati city police traced and arrested him Cachar district. The accused confessed during interrogation that he is Kanchan Da," said Harmeet Singh, Guwahati City Police Commissioner.