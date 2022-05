Assam: Restoration work in flood affected areas of Dima Hasao in full swing

Chief Public Relations Officer Sabysache De on May 24 informed that recent floods affected the train services in Dima Hasao region of Assam. He also informed that the restoration work was in full swing. “Recent landslides and floods in the Dima Hasao region affected the train services in the area. Had damages at 60 locations, out of which 11 were restored, work is underway in the remaining area,” he added.