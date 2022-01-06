Assam reports 2 Omicron cases, CM to hold meeting to decide future course of action: HM Keshab Mahanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 06 will hold meeting to decide future course of action after 2 Omicron cases reported in the state. “There has been an increase in COVID19 cases in the state since Jan 1 and two Omicron cases have also been reported. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will chair a meeting tomorrow to review the situation and decide the further course of action,” said Assam Health Minister.