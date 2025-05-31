Assam Rains At Least 5 Dead As Heavy Rain And Landslides Batter Northeast | Weather News

Five killed in Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya due to rain-related incidents. Houses collapse and roads blocked by landslides in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai and Aizawl. Tripura teen drowns in floods, 57 families moved to relief camps. Meghalaya reports three deaths including a woman in a landslide and a teen hit by a falling tree. Assam issues red alert as flash floods and waterlogging hit Guwahati and nearby areas. Sikkim sees landslides in Theeng and Chungthang with property damage reported. Meanwhile, Karnataka logs highest May rainfall in 125 years with 28 districts affected and two dead. Heavy rain in Kerala causes flooding and uproots trees in Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod. Delhi sees wettest May ever with 188.9 mm rain and zero heatwave days. Furthermore, Northeast is set to witness intense rainfall till June 5.