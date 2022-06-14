Assam: Railway Dept, Tinsukia Administration carry out anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions

The Railway Department and district administration launched an anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions on railway land near Sripuria village in Tinsukia on June 13. More than hundred encroachments were identified in the area and were later destroyed. The administration has also issued notice to 150 house owners. Speaking about the encroachment drive, Estate Officer of Railways, H Sahil said, “A road overbridge (RoB) will be built here. This action has been taken after completing all legal formalities & a notice was already given to the people. There are around 100-150 houses. This is the 1st phase of the anti-encroachment drive.”