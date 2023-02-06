Assam Police seize large quantity of contraband drugs in Sonitpur

Assam police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs and apprehended three persons including a woman in Assam’s Sonitpur on February 05. Based on intel information, a team of Sonitpur district police on the night of February 05 intercepted a vehicle at Kolia Bhomora Setu near Tezpur and recovered 120 grams of heroin from the vehicle. The vehicle was coming from Nagaland. During the search, Police recovered 10 soap cases containing 120 grams of heroin from the vehicle. Two of the apprehended persons belong to Arunachal Pradesh.