Assam Police recovers 350 kg ganja in Kokrajhar, 2 arrested

Assam Police arrested two persons in Kokrajhar on February 17 and recovered 350 kg of ganja from their possession. The accused tried to escape by snatching police pistol. Speaking to ANI, Kokrajhar SP, Thube Prateek Vijaykumar said, “The accused tried to escape by snatching the police pistol, in retaliation, a person was shot in the leg, who is undergoing treatment.”