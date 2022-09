Assam: Police detained 29 PFI members from several districts

Assam Police detained 29 PFI members from several districts on September 27. They detained 5 members from Kamprup Rural, 10 members from Goalpara, 3 members from Dhubri, 2 members each from Barpeta and Baksa and 1 member each from Karimganj, Udalguri and Darrang. Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam said, “4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district.”