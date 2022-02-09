Assam Police destroys drugs weighing over 1477 kg in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar Police on February 08 organised a special program to destroy the seized drugs and psychotropic substances. 1477 kg Ganja and 1.28 Kg heroin along with 33 tablet packets were destroyed. The drugs destroyed by the police were seized since 2018 from different parts of Kokrajhar, Assam. Kokrajhar Superintendent of police (SP), Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar said, “We are waiting for the court orders. Once order will arrive, we will also destroy rest of the drugs.”