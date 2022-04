Assam: People celebrate ‘Rongali Bihu’ with utmost zeal

‘Rongali Bihu’ is being celebrated with utmost zeal in Assam. A 25-day-long workshop was organised at Tezpur in the Sonitpur district of Assam where children were seen participating. It was conducted by Tezpur Uttar Anchalik Students Union. The workshop aims to train the new generation about traditional dance forms. The Assamese new year ‘Rongali Bihu’ will begin from April 14.