Assam Pabitra Gogoi Margherita Rwngwra Narzary file nomination for Rajya Sabha By-Polls

Assam BJP and its ally party UPPL candidates Pabitra Gogoi Margherita and Rwngwra Narzary on March 21 filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha By-Polls. “I'm 100 per cent confident that opposition MLAs will vote for us,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.