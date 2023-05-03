Assam Other important issues than NRC responds AIUDF MLA to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam on May 03 replied to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement and asserted that there is no need for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), rather BJP should be working on more important national issues. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a statement during a public address in poll-bound Karnataka claiming that the NRC is the need of the hour has yet again sparked a row of divided views on the same. Rafiqul Islam said, “There are 1.40 Cr people in India and it will require all sorts of energies and time of almost 70 years...there are only 3 crore people in Assam, its NRC was not done properly in 6 years...BJP should be working on other issues like unemployment, poverty, education, health facility, infrastructure...”