Assam Opposition MLAs stage walk out accuse BJP for influencing leaders ahead of RS Polls

Opposition MLAs staged a walkout in Assam Legislative Assembly on March 21 accusing BJP for using unfair means to influence opposition leaders in a bid to secure win in forthcoming Rajya Sabha Polls. “We demanded the speaker to take action on it but nothing was done, so we walked out of the Assembly,” LoP Assam Debabrata Saikia added.