Assam, Meghalaya CMs gear up to resolve 50-year-old border dispute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma both geared up to resolve the 50-year-old border dispute between their states. They are going to sign an agreement in the National capital on March 29. “We had 12 areas of dispute in the state of Meghalaya regarding the inter-state border; 6 areas of the dispute have been resolved. There will be an agreement between Assam and Meghalaya, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam.“We're very thankful to HM Amit Shah and Assam CM Sarma because they went the extra mile. It's only because of overall teamwork that was there, we were able to resolve or at least come to some kind of a resolution in the first 6 areas of differences out of the 12,” said Sangma. “Issue of border dispute/differences has been there for the last 50 yrs. We're celebrating the Golden Jubilee of our state this year and even after 50 years, this issue has remained. So, there's a large section of society that wants a resolution to this, including the leadership,” he added.