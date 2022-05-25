Assam: Man arrested for bringing illegal weapon into SP office in Nagaon

A man was arrested in Assam for bringing an illegal weapon into the SP office in Nagaon district. The arrested man was identified as Kamruj Zaman Sarkar. Several cases of extortion and dacoity have been filed against him. A pistol, six bullets, and two mobile handsets were recovered from his possession. “A man was arrested in Nagaon district as he brought illegal weapons into the premises of SP office. A pistol, 6 bullets recovered along with 2 mobile handsets. Arrested man already has cases of extortion and dacoity filed against him,” said Leena Doley, SP, Nagaon