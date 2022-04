Assam: Lok Sabha Speaker, Assam CM take part in CPA Mid-Year Executive Committee Meeting in Guwahati

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Mid-Year Executive Committee Meeting at Guwahati in Assam on April 09. During the meeting, the Speaker said, “India is a strong supporter of democratic values and democratic governance. India also plays an active and accountable partnership within the Commonwealth of Nations.”