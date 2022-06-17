Assam Incessant rains trigger flood situation in several parts of state

Not everyone in the country is celebrating the onset of monsoon as the incessant rains in Assam have triggered a flood situation in several parts of the state. The mayhem caused in the affected areas is increasing with an alarming rate due to the raising water level. With water flowing above danger mark in rivers, not only are the people worried about their safety but it is resulting in huge damage to properties as well. People in the affected places like Nagaon and Tamulpur, were seen risking their lives trying to commute amid the flood situation.