Assam govt to move Supreme Court seeking re-verification of NRC

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on March 24 said that the state government has decided to move Supreme Court seeking the re-verification of National Register of Citizens (published in August 2019). “Two days ago we held a meeting in which we decided to move Supreme Court seeking the re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (that was published in 2019 August). There is no connection between citizenship and Aadhaar,” the minister said.