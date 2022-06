Assam: Four labourers killed in landslide in Guwahati

Four labourers were killed in a landslide that took place at the Nizarapar area near Boragaon in Guwahati on June 14. The deceased were residing at the spot where the landslide has occurred. Speaking about the incident, DCP West, Guwahati, Nabaneet Mahanta said, “Four labourers were residing at the spot where landslide occurred. They got trapped under the debris and died. Their bodies were recovered.”