Assam Floodwaters inundate new areas in Nagaon affecting 16000 people

Heavy downpour continued to lash parts of Assam on May 17. Floodwaters inundated new areas in Nagaon's Kampur. The flood has affected 16,000 people of the state. IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for the district on May 17.