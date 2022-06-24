Assam floods Situation remains grim in Silchar over 232 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Silchar, Assam continues to remain grim on June 24. Floodwaters submerged several areas of the district. Over 3.32 lakh people have been affected due to flood situations. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 23 conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit Silchar.