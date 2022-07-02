Assam Floods: River erosion forces people to take shelter at safe places in flood-hit areas of Morigaon, situation grim

The onset of monsoon has not only brought floods in Assam but has also resulted in river erosion in several areas. People commuting on boats is becoming a common sight in these parts. Morigaon being one such district, is inundated in water and is further being damaged due to the river erosion. From streets to roads, everything is gone in this district. This has resulted in people being forced to take shelter in several safe places. With no other option left, the people were seen trying hard to save whatever is left of their belongings.